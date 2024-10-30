Harrogate bonfire and fireworks display to return to Stray this weekend to raise vital funds for charity

The countdown is on for this year's charity bonfire and fireworks display in Harrogate as organisers reveal the details of this year’s event.

Now in its 53rd year, the Harrogate Bonfire and Fireworks is free to attend, and is run by volunteers from Harrogate and District Roundtable.

The event is funded entirely by donations from the public and sponsorship from local companies and this year will be used to support local charity, Saint Michael's Hospice.

The popular event will take place on the Stray on Saturday, November 2 between 5pm and 8pm, with the fireworks display kindly sponsored by Pizza Pizza at 7.15pm.

There will be live entertainment and refreshments on the Stray near Oatlands Drive from 5pm.

The main refreshments stand is being managed by the Harrogate and District Scouts, who also raise funds during the event.

Tim Gill, from Harrogate and District Roundtable, said: “It’s great to continue our tradition of organising the bonfire and fireworks for the people of Harrogate and in aid of our charity partners.

"The event has been consistently popular for over 50 years, raising thousands of pounds for good causes and we hope the public and local sponsors will again feel able to support us this year.”

Tony Collins, Chief Executive of St Michael’s Hospice, added: “We’re really pleased to be associated with this popular community event, and our volunteers will be there on the night to help with the event and raise funds for St Michael’s.

"Money raised at the event will enable us to continue our work offering vital hospice care, emotional wellbeing and bereavement support to local communities”

Members of public can donate prior to the event by visiting https://gofund.me/b45468f3

Alternatively, you can also donate by texting STRAYBONFIRE to 70560 to donate £5.

For more information, visit https://harrogateroundtable.co.uk/charity-fireworks/