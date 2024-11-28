Harrogate bonfire and fireworks display on the Stray raises incredible £9,500 for charity

The annual Harrogate bonfire and fireworks display, hosted by Harrogate and District Round Table, has raised £9,500 for two charities.

The event, which took place on the Stray on November 2, attracted thousands of attendees from across the Harrogate district.

Families enjoyed a fantastic fireworks display by Ferrensby Fireworks, a roaring bonfire, a variety of food and drinks provided by the Scouts, plus live music and entertainment from Your Harrogate Radio and DJ Mark Green.

Saint Michael's Hospice received £6,000 from the proceeds, which will help them continue to provide vital care and support to individuals living with terminal illnesses and their families in the Harrogate district.

Harrogate District Scouts also benefited greatly from the event, raising over £3,500 through their food and drink stall.

This money will go towards supporting scouting activities and opportunities for young people in the area.

Tim Gill, co-chair of the event, said: "We are absolutely thrilled with the amount raised this year.

"It's a testament to the generosity of our community and the hard work of our volunteers.

"We are proud to support Saint Michael's Hospice and Harrogate District Scouts, two organisations that make a real difference in the lives of local people."

Tony Collins, Chief Executive at Saint Michael’s Hospice, added: “We are incredibly grateful to Harrogate Round Table for their continued support.

"This generous donation will help us to continue providing vital care to those living with terminal illness in our community.”

Harrogate and District Round Table would like to thank everyone who attended the event, all the volunteers who helped make it possible, and the local businesses who provided sponsorship and support.