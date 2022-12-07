Harrogate BID unveils spectacular new Christmas Lights Trail in Harrogate
A dazzling new festive lights trail has been launched in Harrogate as part of the town’s biggest ever Christmas push.
As part of local authorities and business groups’ efforts to attract families, shoppers and visitors to the town centre, Harrogate has been lit up with 100,000 LED bulbs, funded by Harrogate Business Improvement District (BID).
Giving their support is the town’s tourism marketing team at Visit Harrogate, backed by Harrogate Borough Council.
To follow the spectacular new trail round the town centre, download the map from www.visitharrogate.co.uk/lighttrail