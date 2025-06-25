Harrogate BID says it is launching its search for a new CEO after previous head's departure
To ensure continuity during this transition, Harrogate BID has appointed Gemma Rio as Interim CEO on a part-time basis, effective immediately.
BID Chair Simon Midgley said: "The BID is committed to maintaining momentum across its core projects and initiatives while securing the right long-term leadership for the organisation.
"The search is now underway to appoint a permanent Chief Executive who will lead the BID into its next phase.
“To ensure continuity during this transition, Harrogate BID has appointed Gemma Rio as Interim CEO.
"Gemma’s experience in place leadership and destination management will support us as we continue to champion the interests of businesses across the town.”
The departure of Matthew Chapman was announced last week by for personal reasons which BID accepted with immediate effect.
The Board said at the time it was focused on ensuring continuity and maintaining the delivery of key projects and support for Harrogate’s business community.
Matthew Chapman took on the role of Harrogate BID manager in May 2021 and was credited with building terrific relationships with the local authorities, business organisations and business owners and their employees.
In 2022 he opted to step down but, in November of the same year, he stayed on “following a change of heart”.
Harrogate BID is a non-profit organisation voted on and funded by businesses in Harrogate to improve the trading environment and promote the town.