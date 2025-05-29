Harrogate benefactor's £1 million donation is hailed as an 'extraordinary act of generosity'

An anonymous benefactor in Harrogate has made a donation of £1 million to a fund which supports charities and grassroots groups across the district.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A local woman, who has chosen to remain anonymous, has pledged to leave around £1 million in her will to THE LOCAL FUND.

Organisers the Two Ridings Community Foundation said this extraordinary act of generosity was shaped in partnership with her financial adviser, Melanie Park of Cooper Park Wealth Management.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Celia McKeon, Chief Executive of Two Ridings Community Foundation, said: “This is a wonderful moment for THE LOCAL FUND for the Harrogate district.

Celia McKeon, Chief Executive of Two Ridings Community Foundation, said: “This is a wonderful moment for THE LOCAL FUND for the Harrogate district. (Picture contributed)

"The donor’s vision – to support children and young people now and long into the future – is deeply inspiring.

"Her generosity means we can sustain and expand our support for vital projects improving mental health, tackling poverty, and fostering wellbeing among children and young people.”

Melanie Park of Cooper Park Wealth Management added: “My client cares deeply about the Harrogate community and wanted to ensure her wealth would create real, lasting change, especially for the next generation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Working together, we created a giving plan that reflects her values and passion.

"It’s a privilege to help her shape this legacy.”

Over the past seven years, THE LOCAL FUND has supported around 30 community organisations annually across Harrogate and district, tackling key local challenges such as mental health, hidden poverty, and youth isolation.

Some of the organisations THE LOCAL FUND made grants to last year include:

Essential Needs, providing bedding for children living in poverty.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Wellness Gateway, offering mental health support to young people and their families.

Rossett Local Nature Reserve, enabling local school children to engage with nature through a new pond-dipping platform.

The new fund represents a game-changing dedication to ensuring its vital work continues.

Two Ridings manages more than 100 funds for local philanthropists, businesses and investors, fostering a connected, thriving region

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With reduced government funding and low charitable funding in the North, local giving is essential.

Since 2000, Two Ridings has delivered more than £23 million in grants, supporting 500 community organisations annually with an average grant of £3,500.