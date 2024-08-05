Harrogate beers win major awards as town's craft breweries show they are kings of the north

Harrogate’s independent beer sector has triumphed in regional awards showing the town is a real force in the north.

Three different breweries won medals in the SIBA North East Independent Keg Beer Awards 2024 at the Triple Point Taproom in Sheffield.

Organised by the Society of Independent Brewers and Associates, the regional awards included a broad range of beer styles, from pale ales and IPAs to porters, stouts and international beer styles.

Harrogate Brewing Company, which won four national awards in March, added to their tally this year with a gold in the Keg IPA (5.6% and over) category for Iris 6.3% abv.

In the Keg Session Pale Ale (up to 4.4%), it won silver for Wavey Marms 3.8% abv.

Meanwhile, Harrogate’s Rooster’s Brewing Co also came out with an impressive four medals:

Bronze in Overall Champion of the Keg Beer Competition for Tropical Assassin 6.1% abv.

Gold in Keg Speciality IPA for Tropical Assassin 6.1% abv.

Bronze in Keg Sour & Wild Ale for Wild Wild Life 7.0% abv.

Gold in Keg Session Pale Ale (up to 4.4%) for Easy-Going Assassin 4.3% abv.

Last, but not least, Harrogate’s Daleside Brewery won bronze in Keg Amber, Brown & Red Ales (up to 6.4%) for Ruby 5.5.% abv.

Gold winners from the SIBA North East Independent Keg Beer Awards 2024 will now go forwards to the national finals in Liverpool in March 2025.

The Society of Independent Brewers (SIBA) is the voice of British Independent Brewing.

For more information, visit: https://www.siba.co.uk/