Harrogate beats Harrods to have best and most expensive Easter egg in the entire UK

Harrogate’s famous Bettys has unveiled this year's range of exquisite Easter treats including what is regarded as the grandest - and most expensive - Easter egg in the UK.

Crafted to perfection with the finest Swiss chocolate, Bettys pulls out the stops each Easter to dazzle with its range of luxury eggs, chocolates, cakes and gifts.

As well as adding some completely new, truly luxurious eggs to the range, courtesy of its in-house craft bakery team, Bettys is once again offering the king – or queen – of Easter eggs.

The Bettys Grande Easter Egg is the epitome of its craft, and is available made to order only by Bettys chocolatiers and cake decorators.

Containing more than five kilos of Grand Cru Swiss chocolate made from prized Venezuelan criollo cocoa beans, the Grande Easter Egg is a true work of art.

Each egg carries an array of delicate, individually crafted spring blooms and foliage including primroses, narcissi and pansies, with hand-piped stems as a final perfect touch.

Its price tag is equally grand – £395.00.

Last year saw Bettys Grande Easter Egg outgun Harrods own 1.7kg Easter egg showstopper, which cost a mere £250, to be crowned the UK's most expensive Easter egg.

But this proud Yorkshire institution whose roots are Swiss, is also unveiling the fruits of its craft bakery team’s flowering imagination and delicate expertise.

This Easter it is introducing the 13cm high, 175g Jenny the Sheep, created and named after Bettys chocolatier Jenny Mills.

Jenny said: “The Yorkshire Dales in springtime inspired me to create Jenny.

"Sheep are at the heart of our landscape.

"I love them and have always wanted to make a chocolate sheep.”

Also new to the Bettys range is the Golden Blond Chocolate Easter Egg, whose caramel-scented blonde chocolate is created by slowly cooking white chocolate until it is lightly caramelised with dreamy toffee notes.

But that is far from all.

There is a new Dark Chocolate Speckled Egg, a new Spring Flowers Milk Chocolate Easter Egg and, even, a new Honey & Walnut Milk Chocolate Flat Easter Egg.

More information at: https://www.bettys.co.uk/easter?srsltid=AfmBOorC7kFEL9MI2ttJgs2J0e_K3scsontlCb78VxMXUL6xYX4P04RZ