Harrogate Beatles fans look forward to event with rare archive on Lennon and McCartney from Bob Harris’ collection

By Graham Chalmers
Published 13th Aug 2024, 13:46 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Music broadcasting icon Bob Harris is inviting Harrogate Beatles fans not to miss a special event in Ripley next month.

The BBC radio and TV presenter is linking up with author/music journalist Colin Hall for an intimate speaking tour based around their mutual love of The Beatles, including rare archive from Bob Harris’ collection of interviews with Lennon and McCartney.

Called The Songs The Beatles Gave Away, the show will take place in Ripley Town Hall on Friday, September 6.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

While Bob Harris is best known for BBC TV music show The Old Grey Whistle Test, Colin Hall has been the custodian at John Lennon’s childhood home ‘Mendips’ in Liverpool for the last 20 years, guiding the likes of Bob Dylan and Yoko Ono in person, and has also authored two books on The Fab Four.

The two friends have worked on several projects together before

For tickets, visit: https://www.ripleylive.com/seo-upcoming-events/bob

Related topics:RipleyBBC

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.