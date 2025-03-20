Harrogate Beatles event to focus on music lauded by Bob Stanley as 'typifying Fab Four's early appeal'

A special Beatles evening in Harrogate will feature classic songs rated by leading music author Bob Stanley as ones that best capture the band's early-career appeal.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Taking place at Starling Independent Bar Cafe Kitchen on Wednesday, April 9, this special Vinyl Sessions event will shine a light on The Beatles in Film - A Hard Day's Night and Help.

Released in 1964, A Hard Day’s Night was the album of the box office hit movie and sold more than four million copies with classic songs including Can’t Buy Me Love, And I Love Her and the title track.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Writing in his bestselling Yeah! Yeah! Yeah!: The Story of Pop Music from Bill Haley to Beyoncé, published by Faber & Faber, Bob Stanley identifies A Hard Day's Night as the album that best captures the band's early-career appeal.

A special Vinyl Sessions event will shine a light on The Beatles in Film - A Hard Day's Night and Help at Starling Independent Bar Cafe Kitchen in Harrogate in early April. (Picture contributed)

He writes: "If you had to explain the Beatles' impact to a stranger, you'd play them the soundtrack to A Hard Day's Night.

"The songs, conceived in a hotel room in a spare couple of weeks between up-ending the British class system and conquering America, were full of bite and speed.

"There was adventure, knowingness, love, and abundant charm."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The evening, which raises funds for Harrogate Hospital Community Charity, will see vintage audio featuring not one but two classic Beatles albums, a video and a fascinating talk on the historical background.

Released almost a year after A Hard Day's Night, Help! also sold more than four million copies and introduced the world to classic songs such as You've Got to Hide Your Love Away, I've Just Seen A Face, Yesterday and Ticket to Ride.

MC-ed by Vinyl Sessions founder Colin Paine, the video is created by Jim Dobbs while the talk is by ‘Professor of Pop’. Graham Chalmers of the Harrogate Advertiser.

Admission is only £5 (plus Eventbrite booking fee) as the volunteer organisers now use the full Eventbrite secure payment platform or you can pay on the night (cash or card) if places are still available.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Every penny from the event goes to the Harrogate Hospital Community Charity.