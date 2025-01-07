Harrogate-based hospice to launch Make a Splash charity swim challenge for 2025

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A keen supporter of Harrogate’s Saint Michael’s Hospice who who swam the English Channel last year in memory of her nanna is urging people to take part in a new fundraiser.

After learning that the Harrogate-based, hospice care charity was launching a fitness fundraiser with a difference to kickstart the New Year, Millie Bell said: “Saint Michael’s Hospice has such a calming atmosphere, and everyone was so caring.

"Saint Michael’s gives people a place to die with dignity.

"My nanna’s every need was met and most importantly she never had to wait for any pain relief.

The Saint Michael's Hospice 12-week Make a Splash challenge will start in Harrogate on January 27. (PIcture contributed)

"My nanna was 100% my number one fan, and I know she would have loved for me to do the challenge.

"She would have loved telling all her friends about it and would have been so proud of me, so it was easy to pick the charity.”

‘Make a Splash’ is a virtual endurance challenge modelled on the English Channel swim.

The 12-week Make a Splash challenge will start on January 27 with participants choosing their goal of swimming either five miles, 11 miles or the full Channel distance of 22 miles.

Make a Splash can be completed in a local pool or a safe, open-water location.

Leonie Houching, Events Fundraiser at Saint Michael’s said: “This virtual challenge is perfect for all abilities whether you’re new to swimming, head to the pool occasionally, or are a seasoned pro.

"We love that Make a Splash can be completed inside at your local pool, avoiding the miserable weather.

"Better still, you can complete the challenge as a solo swimmer or as part of a group, making it a perfect way to reconnect with friends.”

Registration to take part in Make a Splash is free, with a suggested sponsorship target of at least £50, which will support Saint Michael’s vital work.

Sign up to receive your free swim cap and fundraising pack full of top-tips to help you reach your swim goal, track your progress and raise as much funds as possible for local hospice care.

To take part, visit: https://saintmichaelshospice.org/events/make-a-splash-virtual-channel-swim-challenge/

Or contact the team at [email protected]