Harrogate-based charity seeking to borrow two gazebos for outdoor party next month

Disability Action Yorkshire, which secured a grant from Harrogate Borough Council for the event, is holding this celebration with a ‘festival vibe’ on Wednesday, July 27.

As well as food and a bar, those on the guest list - residents from its Claro Road care home, young learners, staff members, friends, families and trustees – will be treated to entertainment in the form of samba dancers, stilt walkers, fire eaters, and a magician.

Jackie Snape, Chief Executive at Disability Action Yorkshire, said:" We successfully applied to Harrogate Borough Council for one of its Platinum Jubilee grants and this will help to fund a joint Platinum Jubilee and 85th Birthday Party.

Jackie Snape, Chief Executive at Disability Action Yorkshire is seeking to borrow two gazebos for an outdoor party next month

"After two years of Covid, when our Claro Road residents were effectively under house arrest for the duration, we wanted to give them something to look forward to and ultimately enjoy.

“Hornbeam Park Estates are kindly allowing us to use one of their car parks, and come rain or shine we are going to have a great time.

“In case of wet weather, we are seeking to borrow two gazebos which will keep partygoers dry, enabling the fun to continue.”