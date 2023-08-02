Harrogate-based aerial photographer gets a bird’s-eye view of smoke from reported fire

Tom Howden, an aerial photographer and videographer who owns Harrogate-based firm Aerosnap, said he was filming some B roll* in the town centre for a client between 5am and 6am yesterday morning, Tuesday, when he noticed the smoke in the background.

A Civil Aviation Authority registered commercial drone operator, Mr Holland says the direction of the plumes of smoke was coming from the area of Shaws Caravan Park, a residential park home estate on Knaresborough Road.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service sent crews from Harrogate and Knaresborough to respond to reports of a fire in a static caravan at the trailer park that morning.

