Harrogate-based aerial photographer gets a bird’s-eye view of smoke from reported fire
Tom Howden, an aerial photographer and videographer who owns Harrogate-based firm Aerosnap, said he was filming some B roll* in the town centre for a client between 5am and 6am yesterday morning, Tuesday, when he noticed the smoke in the background.
A Civil Aviation Authority registered commercial drone operator, Mr Holland says the direction of the plumes of smoke was coming from the area of Shaws Caravan Park, a residential park home estate on Knaresborough Road.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service sent crews from Harrogate and Knaresborough to respond to reports of a fire in a static caravan at the trailer park that morning.
More information on Aerosnap at: www.aerosnap.co.uk
*In video production, B-roll footage is the secondary video footage shot outside of the primary (or A-roll) footage which is often spliced together with the main footage to illustrate a point.