Harrogate bar's customers raise more than £1k for Harrogate Hospital & Community Charity
Located at 47 Oxford Street, Starling Independent Bar Cafe Kitchen’s owner Simon said the money raised for Harrogate Hospital & Community Charity showed what great community spirit there was in the bar’s customers.
“Starling is all about community,” said Mr Midgley whose wife and co-director is a nurse at the hospital, “so it’s fitting that we’re doing something for a charity that does vital work in our town and in support of our own colleagues and friends who work at the hospital.”
Starling has already donated more than £3K to HHCC and was inspired to strengthen its support for the charity earlier this year after one of its team started working in the neurorehabilitation unit at Harrogate District Hospital.
The new tranche of £1,250-plus raised for Harrogate Hospital & Community Charity includes donations from Starling’s weekly quiz, the bar’s open mic night and 50p for every Benchmark pizza sold.
As well as the money raised directly by the bar, the charity has received extra support from the hugely popular Vinyl Sessions classic rock album events, which are hosted at Starling.
Colin Paine, organiser of Vinyl Sessions along with Graham Chalmers and Jim Dobbs, said he was proud that Vinyl Session had raised more than £14K for Harrogate Hospital and Community Charity over the years, including raising around £5.5K since restarting regular sessions last year after the Covid epidemic.
Harrogate Hospital and Community Charity raises money to support the running of services including the Palliative and End of Life Care service, Adult Diabetes Service, the Macmillan Centre, the Special Care Baby Unit and Woodlands Ward.
The latest fundraising drive at Starling is specifically focused on supporting improvements to staff facilities.
Gemma Cook of HHCC said: “Starling is a valued long-term supporter and we’re thrilled that their team has worked with us to discuss a specific project and goal that will enhance the working environment for our hard-working staff."
Starling: https://www.murmurationbars.co.uk/
HHCC: https://hhcc.co.uk/