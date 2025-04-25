Harrogate bar owner 'proud' of his team after they step up support for Harrogate Hospital & Community Charity

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Harrogate bar is stepping up its support for the town’s hospital with a new fundraising initiative inspired by one of its own team members.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Starling Harrogate is “doing something positive” to support Harrogate Hospital & Community Charity (HHCC) after a former team member at Starling recently began working in the hospital’s neurorehabilitation unit, prompting colleagues to rally behind her and her new NHS teammates.

Simon Midgley, owner of this award-winning, independent bar, said: “The team here wanted to do something positive to support their friend and former colleague and her new teammates to make their lives easier at work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This is in addition to the money we raise every week through Dan’s Questionable Quiz, and we’ll be planning more fundraising events throughout the year so we can make a real impact for hospital employees.”

The team at Starling Harrogate, including owner Simon Midgley, left, is strengthening its fundraising drive for Harrogate Hospital & Community Charity. (Picture contributed)

Having already raised over £3,000 through its Sunday night quiz, the team at Starling has now pledged to donate 50p from every sale of its popular Benchmark pizza directly to HHCC.

One new fundraising idea already under discussion is a step challenge, which would mirror the average daily step count of a nurse on shift, bringing awareness and engagement to the cause in a uniquely Starling way.

Mr Midgley said: “Starling is all about community, so it’s fitting that we’re doing something for a former team member, for a charity that does vital work in our town, and in support of the incredible people who work at the hospital.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I’m proud of the whole team for building such a close relationship with HHCC over the past few years and being inspired to go even further to make a difference.”

Starling Harrogate's dog-friendly beer garden on Oxford Street, Harrogate. (Picture contributed)

Located at 47 Oxford Street, Starling was established in 2016 to create a relaxed cafe bar with equal emphasis on amazing craft beer and stunning specialist coffee, alongside great quality homemade food.

The business's support for Harrogate Hospital is much appreciated.

Gemma Cook of Harrogate Hospital & Community Charity said: “Starling Harrogate is a valued long-term supporter, and we’re thrilled their team has worked with us on a specific project that will enhance the working environment for our hard-working staff.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Thanks to their ongoing support, we can plan enhancements to staff facilities with confidence.”

Harrogate's Starling Bar underwent a successful £250,000 expansion in early 2023. (Picture contributed)

From this week, 50p will be donated to HHCC for every Benchmark pizza sold at Starling.

Dan’s Questionable Quiz runs every Sunday at 7.30pm at Starling.

Entry is just £1 per person, with all proceeds going to HHCC.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The winning team walks away with a £30 Starling gift voucher.

Starling also hosts Vinyl Sessions rock album events, all of which’s money is also donated to HHCC.

The bar-cafe, which underwent a major £250,000 expansion in early 2023, has recently been working on a new menu for Spring and Summer and is introducing full table service for diners at all its internal tables with a discretionary 10% service charge added to bills.

It has also launched new opening hours for its kitchen will be open at the following times:.

Weekdays: 10am-2.30pm and 5pm–9pm

Weekends: 10am-9pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Simon Midgley said: "We’ve been paying close attention to when our customers love to dine, and we’re making a small change to serve them better.

“There are a few exciting things happening at Starling.

"I’d like to say a big thank for everyone’s support.”

More information at: https://www.murmurationbars.co.uk/