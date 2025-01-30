Harrogate bar overlooking the Stray has become one of the town's favourite gastropubs

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Harrogate independent bar which came from nowhere to become one of the town’s most popular gastropubs is celebrating its sixth birthday.

Since Three's A Crowd first opened in Harrogate in 2019 on West Park after a reported £430,000 refurbishment, it has quickly grown to become one of Harrogate’s great food and drink destinations.

Such has been the scale of its success, its owners have even expanded in Leeds, taking over and rebranding The Reliance, located in the city’s North Street and often regarded as Leeds’s first gastropub.

The modern British gastropub’s owner and founder, John Quinlan, said: “Three’s A Crowd has gone from strength to strength since 2019 as we carved out our own cult following in Harrogate.

"It's a place where anyone can come and feel relaxed and welcome.”

To celebrate its sixth birthday, Three's A Crowd is revamping its menu to offer a fresh new concept” incorporating local produce and championing the “flavours of Yorkshire.”

John Quinlan, who has a background in fine dining, said: “As we approach our celebration of six incredible years, it felt like the perfect time to redefine what we offer.

“This new menu is about embracing the best of local produce while keeping things fresh, fun, and innovative.”

As a bar which loves to add extra value, including occasional live music and sport, this Saturday will see it showing the Six Nations rugby clash between England and Ireland live on TV on its covered and heated terrace.

For more information, visit: https://www.threes-a-crowd.co.uk/