Harrogate bar celebrates winning Pub of the Year for the second year running after only opening a decade ago
After being awarded Branch Pub of the Year in 2023 and 2015 by Harrogate and Ripon CAMRA, the friendly team at Harrogate Tap are celebrating another triumph.
Famed for its wood panelling and huge range of craft beers, The Harrogate Tap was opened in late 2013 after a half a million pound transformation of a long-derelict building attached to Harrogate railway station.
The red brick site, formerly a refreshments room and station bar, had been languishing in disrepair for many years, having originally been built more than 150 years ago.
Ever since the major conversion, customers have flocked to this long bar located on Station Parade with its its tiled floor and a separate snug at one end to enjoy its ever-changing selection of cask ales on two banks of six handpulls.
After its latest success, Harrogate and Ripon Campaign for Real Ale tweeted: “Congratulations to @HarrogateTap on their Pub of the Year award for the second year in a row very well deserved - well done to all the team”.
The Harrogate Tap is part of Tapped Brew Company which has other bars at York and Sheffield railway stations.