Harrogate authorities launch Get Home Safely campaign for going out in the Christmas season

The work of Safer Harrogate District, a partnership between Harrogate Borough Council’s safer community team and North Yorkshire Police, the campaign's key messages are:

To encourage people to enjoy themselves

To plan their route home in advance

To look after one-another

To look after their possessions

To watch watch their drinks.

North Yorkshire Police will be increasing foot patrols and Harrogate council has spoken to members of Harrogate Pubwatch who are actively supporting the campaign.

Coun Mike Chambers, Harrogate Borough Council’s cabinet member for housing and safer communities, said: "The festive period is often a time when people catch-up with friends and enjoy themselves in pubs and restaurants, and we want them to be able to do so safely.

"The Get Home Safely campaign will remind people how they can enjoy their night-out by ensuring they plan their journey home in advance, watch-out for one-another, and look after their drinks and possessions..

"For many, this will be the first festive period since before the pandemic, that they have celebrated the festivities and we want them to remember it for all the right reasons by staying safe, and following the latest Covid-19 guidance and advice."

Get Home Safely campaign posters and digital messaging will be displayed across the Harrogate district,

Chief Inspector Andy Colbourne, from North Yorkshire Police, said: "The police and council continue to work in partnership to make the Harrogate district a safe place for all to enjoy the Christmas and New Year festivities.

“The support of licensed premises in the Get Home Safely annual campaign is particularly prevalent this year and we hope that everyone enjoys a safe night out."