Harrogate athlete to compete for Team GB in 2021 World Para Powerlifting Championships

Charlotte McGuinness, 20, will compete in the women up to 50kg category at the event, which takes place in the Georgian capital Tbilisi from November 27 to December 6. The competition also gives the 20-year-old the opportunity to qualify for the Commonwealth Games in 2022.

Charlotte, who studies Sport and Exercise Science at Leeds Trinity University, has also been selected for the British Weightlifting World Class Programme for para powerlifting. This programme will support her development and training, and recognises her potential to produce medal-winning performances at future international competitions including the Paralympics.

Earlier this year, Charlotte won a bronze medal for Team GB at the Para Powerlifting World Cup with a lift of 74kg. She also won the Student Sport Performance category at the 2021 Leeds Sports Awards.

Charlotte is being supported by the university’s Inspiring Futures Programme Sporting Excellence Fund, which donated £500 to support her career as an international athlete. She’ll use the funding to support training and competition costs.