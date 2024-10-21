Harrogate arts leader hails groundbreaking launch of Visit North Yorkshire as major step forward

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The chief executive of Harrogate’s most respected arts charity has welcomed the launch of a new North Yorkshire tourism strategy as an “exciting opportunity” to boost its audience.

The official launch of Visit North Yorkshire on Monday, October 21 at Castle Howard saw 80 representatives from the tourism industry given an insight into a 10-year vision for a more coordinated approach to promoting the county’s tourism brand.

Visit North Yorkshire is the first-ever county-wide organisation dedicated to promoting the visitor economy which already contributes £4 billion every year to the local economy and supports 38,000 jobs.

Welcoming the new initiative, the chief executive of Harrogate International Festivals, Sharon Canavar, said: “The Visit North Yorkshire plans offer a hugely exciting opportunity for our organisation.

“It allows us to be at the forefront of cultural destination campaigns and ensures the widest possible audience is aware of our year-round festivals portfolio, and how that sits alongside the vast array of fantastic tourism businesses across the area.”

The launch of Visit North Yorkshire has come only days after the first strategy of its kind to boost the county's multi-billion pound visitor economy was given the go-ahead.

Members of North Yorkshire Council’s executive approved plans for the destination management plan at a meeting last Tuesday, October 15.

Visit North Yorkshire is overseen by North Yorkshire Council and has been established following the launch of the council in April last year when the former county council and seven district and borough authorities merged.

It’s another step towards a coordinated approach to supporting the county’s vital tourism sector.

Last November last year saw the news that a joint bid for a Local Visitor Economy Partnership (LVEP) for both York and North Yorkshire had been approved, paving the way for a far more co-ordinated and strategic approach to promoting the tourism sector.

North Yorkshire Council is now working alongside Make it York, York City Council and the York and North Yorkshire Combined Authority to deliver the LVEP.

The first countywide tourism guide has also been published this year, and an updated version for 2025 is currently being produced