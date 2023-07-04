Harrogate arts chief is to run Great North Run in tribute to 'amazing' colleague as he battles impact of stroke

HIF chief executive Sharon Canavar is aiming to raise a target of £1,000 in aid of the Stroke Association after being inspired by the incredible courage and charisma of her “amazing” colleague David Simister as he continues his battle to recover from a life-changing stroke four months ago.

"In March this year, a great friend and a key and much-loved member of the team at Harrogate International Festivals suffered a devastating and life-changing stroke,” said the HIF boss.

"When a stroke strikes, part of your brain shuts down. And so does a part of you.

The much-loved David Simister is recovering from a devastating stroke.

"Life changes instantly and recovery is tough

"But the brain can adapt. Our specialist support, research and campaigning are only possible with the courage and determination of the stroke community.

"With more donations and support from you, we can rebuild even more lives.

"I have a place on the Great North Run this year and I've chosen to run it on behalf of the Stroke Association for our amazing mate and colleague David."

Mr Simister, an award-winning PR expert and former journalist with the Harrogate Advertiser and the Yorkshire Post, received a Special Recognition Award in May at The Harrogate Advertiser Business Excellence Awards in his absence for his contribution to the town, its business and its public life – and the many roles he has taken on in Harrogate with a trademark blend of hard work and panache.

These have included: CEO of Harrogate District Chamber of Commerce, Harrogate International Festivals, Harrogate Hospital Radio, Yorkshire Water, North Yorkshire County Council and Different PR, the Harrogate based, high-profile public relations agency.

HIF chief executive Sharon Canavar has set up a Justgiving page to fundraise for the Stroke Association for when she takes part in the Great North Run half marathon in Tyneside on September 10, 2023.

To donate, visit:

