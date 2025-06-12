Harrogate artists to 'welcome public into their private creative spaces' this weekend for free

More than a dozen artists and art makers based in Harrogate are to welcome the public into their private creative spaces this weekend.

Part of North Yorkshire Open Studios 2025, this Saturday and Sunday, June 14-15, this free event will offer a unique opportunity for art lovers to explore a wide range of studios across the town, meet the artists, explore their working environments, and even purchase original artwork.

Harrogate’s rich artistic tradition is reflected in this year’s line-up, with work spanning figurative art, vibrant coastal paintings, expressive landscapes, decorative metal leaf designs, and contemporary linocuts.

A walking guide will be available from local businesses and the artist’s studios so that visitors can plan a relaxed day strolling between local studios.

Harrogate artists taking part

Caroline Machray: A figurative artist whose practice is grounded in life drawing.

Her work, shaped by mood and chance, explores the human form through mediums ranging from simple line, to complex abstraction.

Frances Tabbernor: An award-winning painter inspired by coastal walks, blending vivid memories and emotion into captivating seascapes.

Her work has been featured on the BBC.

Andrew Moodie: An energetic landscape artist who specialises in soft pastel and mixed media.

An Associate Artist with Unison Pastels, he captures the spirit of the Yorkshire landscape with bold, expressive marks.

Jennifer Calder: Specialising in acrylic paintings of Yorkshire’s beloved wildlife, particularly hares, foxes, and mice, she uses layers of detail and glaze to capture their spirit and character.

Jim Sykes: A painter of vibrant urban and coastal scenes, populated by joyful crowds of people and animals, celebrating the colour and vitality of everyday life.

Mel Lisney: Creator of decorative artworks featuring annealed metal leaf. Drawing on Art Nouveau and Art Deco influences, her work invites mindful reflection on the play of light and form.

Balbinder Broadbent: An abstract painter and printmaker whose dynamic, gestural compositions evolve through an intuitive creative process, rich in shifting colour and movement.

Sandra Storey: Exploring the talismanic power of plants and objects found in the North York Moors, she combines printmaking, drawing, and painting in striking single prints and small editions.

Mark Elvins: A lino printmaker whose colourful, hand-made prints of Yorkshire, the Lake District, and Scotland range from small, detailed works to large, multi-layered reduction prints.

Elena Putley: An artist creating expressive cityscapes and landscapes, blending real and imagined places to reveal the beauty, chaos, and order of urban environments.

Andrew Stratford: A contemporary artist capturing atmosphere, movement, and emotion within semi-abstract landscapes, balancing spontaneous mark-making with a strong sense of place.

MA Creative Practice Students from Harrogate College: Emerging artists showcase their innovative work across a range of disciplines, providing a glimpse into the future of their creative practice.

For more information, visit: https://nyos.org.uk/summer-open-studios/