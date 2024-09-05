Harrogate artist Steph makes her dreams happen after testing times with debut exhibition

A talented Harrogate artist who took the plunge into art after she was made redundant will have her dream come true tonight – her own exhibition.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Based in Killinghall, Steph Hayes is holding a ‘Meet the Artist’ preview evening at popular independent Harrogate bar Major Tom's Social Club in Harrogate.

Running on Thursday, September 5 from 7pm to 9pm, Steph said it was an exciting moment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I am really excited to share that I have an upcoming art exhibition that will be being held at Major Toms,” she said.

Harrogate artist Steph Hayes is exhibiting her work at popular independent Harrogate bar Major Tom's Social Club in Harrogate. (Picture contributed)

"My dream has comes to life – my art exhibition is happening.

"At the start of the year, I was made redundant from my job and found myself out of employment with a small child to look after.

"This really is a ‘now or never’ moment for me and I’ve put a lot on the line.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Lee Bellwood, the owner of Major Tom’s was, and continues to be, super supportive of me as a local artist.”

The exhibition will feature a wide range of Steph’s work showcasing her signature vibrant abstracts to more detailed pieces.

The artist is also keen to support other artists.

"Art has the power to bring people together, spark conversations, and offer new perspectives,” said Steph.

"By featuring local talent, I hope to encourage others in our community to explore their own creativity and appreciate the diverse artistic expressions our town has to offer. "

The exhibition will be on show at Major Tom for two months.