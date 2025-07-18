Harrogate artist is 'one of only nine in the North' to win prestigious New Light award
Judy Clarkson from Harrogate is one of only nine artists across the North chosen to receive £500 each and be featured in The New Light Summer Exhibition of the North.
The show’s curator and creative producer Beth Hughes selected Judy Clarkson’s oil on canvas Inside Out and praised it, saying: “This is a really arresting painting.
"The artist has a real command of light and shadow on the skin which contrasts with the saturated flat colour of the background, giving the painting great variety of texture.”
Judy Clarkson said: “I’m so delighted that my painting Inside Out'was awarded a bursary by judge Beth Hughes.
"New Light is a very special organisation and close to my heart.
"Although I now live in London, I was born in Harrogate, and studied my Art Foundation there, a formative inspiring part of my journey.
"I’ll always be a Yorkshire girl, so this celebration of Northern artists is for me, personally, very significant.
"I've been lucky enough to be selected for two New Light touring shows, and am, of course, delighted to be part of the very first Summer Exhibition."
The New Light Summer Exhibition of the North will run at Sunny Bank Mills, Leeds’s biggest arts and cultural hub, until August 10.
New Light Art is a registered charity dedicated to raising the profile of contemporary art from the North of England.
For more information, visit: https://newlight-art.org.uk/