Harrogate Arms team member celebrates career landmark graduation

Jodi Brierley, of the Harrogate Arms, is looking to take the next step forward in her managerial career after graduating from the Accelerator Programme

The qualification, run by the Stonegate Group, earmarks Jodi for a managerial role within the company and the next step in her promising career within the hospitality industry.

The graduation ceremony, held on Wednesday 1st September in Birmingham, saw Jodi celebrate the culmination of her work over the last twelve months, alongside other delegates, members of the Stonegate Learning and Development Team, and HR Director, Tim Painter, who presented Jodi with her certificate.

The graduation celebration differed somewhat to previous years with the focus of the event being on giving graduates the chance to celebrate their achievement together, as they met in person for the first time as a group.

Jodi said: "“I am so pleased to be able to celebrate my graduation with the rest of my group.

"The Learning and Development team pulled out all the stops to make it the special occasion it was, and it really reflected the hard work we have all put in over the last months."

Jodi is one of this year’s group of talented Stonegate employees who were selected to take part in the course, designed as a fast track to managerial positions, and completed the programme despite the adversity presented during the pandemic.

The Accelerator Programme is designed to give employees the tools to bridge the gap between Deputy Manager and General Manager, through education and dynamic group learning.

The course aims to build the participant's confidence, encourage continued independent learning and help them to work together effectively as a team.

HR Director, Tim Painter, said, “A massive congratulations to Jodi and everyone who graduated from the Accelerator Programme this week.