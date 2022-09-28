Harrogate area volunteers urgently needed to raise and train cute puppies

The charity, in its 40th year of existence, needs dog lovers across Harrogate, Knaresborough and Wetherby to look after its hearing dogs in training, so they can help more people with hearing loss.

The charity trains Cocker Spaniels, Labradors, Cockapoos and Miniature Poodles to become life-changing hearing dogs for deaf people.

The clever canines alert deaf people to important and life-saving sounds such as the doorbell, alarm clock, smoke alarm and even baby monitor.

Labrador Hamlet.

They also provide constant emotional support and companionship – helping deaf people to leave loneliness behind and reconnect with life.

Hearing Dogs for Deaf People has released several cute photos of some of its ‘newest trainees’ to encourage people to find out more about volunteering to care for an adorable pup.

The role of a Volunteer Puppy Trainer is to provide an excellent level of care and training for one of the Charity’s cute puppies.

Volunteers slowly introduce their puppy to new experiences and environments like supermarkets, restaurants, shops, and public transport, so the pup has the confidence to accompany a deaf person everywhere they go as an accredited assistance dog.

Cockapoo Freckles.

Volunteer puppy trainers also attend weekly classes and learn all the necessary skills to ensure their puppy becomes a well-behaved dog before the next stage of their training where they learn how to alert deaf people to sounds.

The whole process is funded and supported by Hearing Dogs for Deaf People and each volunteer is assigned a local instructor who will provide full guidance along the way.

The charity will cover all expenses related to the puppy’s training, including food, insurance, and veterinary costs.

Victoria Leedham, Head of Volunteering at Hearing Dogs for Deaf People says: “It is a fantastic opportunity to experience the joys of having a dog, without all the associated financial commitments, while making a real difference to deaf people’s lives.

“If you think you can offer one of our adorable puppies a loving home, we’d love to hear from you!”

Visit hearingdogs.org.uk/volunteer if you want to apply or find out more.