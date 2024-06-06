Harrogate area visitor attraction is rated the top outdoors family attraction in UK
Part of a guide to exploring family-friendly adventures in outdoor parks this summer, the top ten shows at number one Stockeld Park.
Located between Harrogate (eight miles away) and Wetherby (three miles away), this Grade-I listed country house set in a beautiful 2,000 acre estate, the park is home to one of Europe's largest indoor playgrounds, a variety of adventure playgrounds and a magical forest.
Calculated by compiling and comparing date from Tripadvisor taken from across the UK, James Dooley from Soft Surfaces has outlined his top park and attractions recommendations on where to visit with your kids for family-friendly days out.
The Top Ten Outdoor Attractions 2024
1 Stockeld Park, North Yorkshire
2 National Coal Mining Museum, West Yorkshire.
3 The Ice Cream Farm, Cheshire
4 Marsh Farm, Essex
5 Ferry Meadows Country Park, Cambridgeshire
6 Coombe Abbey Park, Warwickshire
7 Avon Valley Adventure and Wildlife Park, Bristol
8 Pecorama, Devon
9 Diana Princess of Wales Memorial Playground, London
10 Cattle Country Adventure Park, Gloucestershire
Stockeld Park is described as "offering a magical wonderland for families.
”From enchanting forest walks to exhilarating adventure playgrounds and even a real ice-skating rink, there's something for everyone."
More information on Tripadvisor: https://www.tripadvisor.co.uk/Attractions-g186217-Activities-zft11306-England.html
