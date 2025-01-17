Harrogate area hotel joins The Ritz on 'Leading Hotels of the World' list

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Harrogate area country hotel has joined The Leading Hotels of the World list alongside the likes of The Ritz.

Famed for offering a five-star experience since first opening its doors four miles from Ripon and ten miles from Harrogate, Grantley Hall says it is delighted to be counted in the prestigious collection of the world’s finest independent luxury hotels.

This globally renowned consortium includes iconic establishments such as The Ritz London, Gleneagles, Sandy Lane and Hôtel de Paris Monte-Carlo, among others.

The accolade means that Grantley Hall, a mid-18th century Palladian mansion renovated at a reported cost of £70 million, will become the only Leading Hotel in England outside of London, placing it within the exclusive group which boasts only a 5% annual acceptance rate.

Nuno César de Sá, General Manager of Grantley Hall, said: “We are immensely proud to join The Leading Hotels of the World, an inspiring collection of the most extraordinary hotels globally.

"Over the past five years, Grantley Hall has redefined luxury in England and this recognition reinforces our dedication to creating unique and exceptional experiences for our guests.”

Since it was successfully transformed from a historic private home to an award-winning country retreat by owner Valeria Sykes, the hotel has won a series of major awards.

Grantley Hall’s roots go back to the mid-18th century when the main house was built by Thomas Norton and his son Fletcher Norton, 1st Baron Grantley.

Today it boasts 47 exquisite bedrooms and suites, five restaurants, including Michelin-starred Shaun Rankin at Grantley Hall, three bars, the Three Graces Spa and the Elite Luxury Gym.

Founded in 1928, The Leading Hotels of the World has championed excellence within its network of over 400 luxury hotels in more than 80 countries for almost 100 years.

The organisation upholds the highest standards of service and hospitality, delivering unparalleled five-star experiences to sophisticated travellers worldwide.

Deniz Omurgonulsen, Vice President, Member Experience at The Leading Hotels of the World, said: "After an inspiring four-year restoration, Grantley Hall stands as a guardian of timeless elegance and a celebration of modern luxury.”