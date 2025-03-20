Harrogate area beauty spot is rated in UK’s most scenic wild swimming spots

One of the Harrogate area’s favourite beauty spots has been rated in the UK’s top ten most scenic spots for wild swimming.

Located in the heart of the Yorkshire Dales, beautiful Bolton Abbey overlooks the banks of the River Wharfe and is surrounded by 30,000 acres of scenic countryside.

And it’s not the only Yorkshire hotspot for wild swimming.

To coincide with English Tourism Week, which runs until Sunday, March 23, experts at Live Football Tickets have investigated the most scenic wild swimming spots in the UK, including a insight into Yorkshire's most scenic wild swimming day trips.

After collecting a list of wild swimming locations across the UK and ranked them based on their volume of Instagram hashtags. Loch Lomond and Katrine was revealed as the UK’s most scenic wild swimming spot.

Wild swimming has become a craze across Britain ever since the Covid epidemic hit in 2020, with a 70% Google search increase for “wild swimming spots UK" since the pandemic.

At first glance, the historical landmark of Bolton Abbey located 17 miles from Harrogate might not appear as an obvious wild swimming destination in the UK, but it grabs the fourth spot in the ranking with both hands.

The estate is open to visitors, and includes many miles of all-weather walking routes with The Dales Way passing through on a permissive path.

As well as the ruins of the 12th century Priory and the thriving church, there are stepping stones and a small beach area that has attracted 93,000 hashtags on Instagram.

Loch Lomond and Katrine in the Trossachs National Park in southern Scotland was rated the most scenic wild swimming spot in the UK with 623,000 Instagram hashtags.

In second place was Loch Ness while Nant Sere waterfall in the Brecon Beacons National Park was third.

Ingleton Gorge in the Yorkshire Dales ranks in the top 20 with 13,200 Instagram hashtags.

Falling Foss near Whitby boasted 5,000 Instagram hashtags.

England features four locations in the top ten while Scotland and Wales each feature three wild swimming spots in the top ten.

