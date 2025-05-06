Harrogate and Ripon MPs urge schools not to miss out on booking free visits to Parliament

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The MPs of Ripon and Harrogate are encouraging schools across their constituencies to take advantage of a new opportunity to book free educational visits to Parliament.

From 10am on Wednesday, 7 May 2025, schools can book visits for the autumn term through a new online booking portal.

Sir Julian Smith KCB CBE, MP for Skipton and Ripon, is urging schools in his constituency to act swiftly and register for free visits to Parliament.

Tom Gordon, MP for Harrogate and Knaresborough, is also urging schools in his area to do the same.

Sir Julian Smith, MP for Skipton and Ripon, with visiting youngsters inside Parliament. (Picture contributed)

And, he adds, the new booking system means schools, home educator groups, and youth organisations will be able to view availability and receive same-day confirmation.

Once successful, pupils will enjoy a guided tour of the Palace of Westminster, a workshop in the award-winning Education Centre, and a Q&A session with their MP - subject to availability.

Assistance with travel costs is also available, with eligibility criteria applying.

Julian Smith MP said: "This is a unique chance for students to engage with Parliament and learn more about our democratic processes.

Harrogate and Knaresborough MP Tom Gordon inside Parliament. (Picture contributed)

"I encourage all schools to register on the portal and secure a booking.

"The new system allows for same-day confirmation of bookings, but profiles may need verification for security and safeguarding reasons, making early registration essential."

Meanwhile, Tom Gordon MP has written to all local schools to highlight this exciting opportunity and to encourage early registration on the booking portal.

The Harrogate and Knaresborough MP sees the programme as a valuable way for young people to experience Parliament first-hand and deepen their understanding of British democracy.

"I’d really encourage schools across Harrogate and Knaresborough to take up this fantastic opportunity to visit Parliament for free this autumn,” he said.

"It’s been great welcoming students to Westminster in the past – their questions and enthusiasm are always inspiring.

"It would be fantastic to see even more schools from our area make the trip.”

Mr Gordon has previously welcomed students from Harrogate High School and Harrogate Grammar School to Westminster.

The visits included a Q&A with the MP.