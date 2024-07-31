Harrogate and Knaresborough's new MP to run Great North Run for much-loved local charity
Tom Gordon, who was recently elected Liberal Democrat Member of Parliament for Harrogate and Knaresborough, is set to hit the road in the Great North Run in September.
"Saint Michael’s Hospice is a fantastic local hospice care charity ensuring people affected by terminal illness across the Harrogate district can access high-quality, personalised care.
“Countless people have told me the difference that Saint Michael’s Hospice have made to their and their loved one’s lives."
A keen runner, this isn’t the first time Mr Gordon has taken part in the world's largest half marathon.
In fact, it will be his second consecutive year running the Great North Run for Saint Michael’s Hospice.
Since the General Election on July 4 saw him overturn a large Tory majority to take the Harrogate and Knaresborough seat, local resident Tom has been set on demonstrating his commitment to supporting vital local services as the area’s new MP.
And the Lib Dem MP aims to raise awareness and much-needed funds for Saint Michael’s Hospice, enabling them to continue their invaluable work.
The much-loved charity offers hospice care, bereavement support and emotional wellbeing support to communities in Harrogate, both from its Hornbeam Park hospice and in people's own homes.
But fundraising is now at a premium after Saint Michael’s Hospice revealed in March that it was facing a funding gap of £500,000 after government funding increased by only 1.2% in the midst of high inflation and soaring energy bills.
Tom Gordon MP said: "Saint Michael’s provides a crucial service and charities across the board are struggling at the moment, which is why I’m running again this year.
"Every donation will help ensure that Saint Michael’s can continue its vital work.”
Supporters can follow Tom Gordon’s journey and contribute to his fundraising efforts through his official donation page at: https://www.justgiving.com/page/tom-gordon-mp