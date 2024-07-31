Harrogate and Knaresborough's new MP to run Great North Run for much-loved local charity

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Harrogate’s newly-elected MP is to run for Saint Michael’s Hospice after countless people have told him “what a difference it has made to their and their loved one’s lives”.

Tom Gordon, who was recently elected Liberal Democrat Member of Parliament for Harrogate and Knaresborough, is set to hit the road in the Great North Run in September.

"Saint Michael’s Hospice is a fantastic local hospice care charity ensuring people affected by terminal illness across the Harrogate district can access high-quality, personalised care.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Countless people have told me the difference that Saint Michael’s Hospice have made to their and their loved one’s lives."

Keen runner and local champion - Harrogate and Knaresborough MP Tom Gordon will be running his second consecutive Great North Run in aid of Saint Michael’s Hospice. (Picture contributed)

A keen runner, this isn’t the first time Mr Gordon has taken part in the world's largest half marathon.

In fact, it will be his second consecutive year running the Great North Run for Saint Michael’s Hospice.

Since the General Election on July 4 saw him overturn a large Tory majority to take the Harrogate and Knaresborough seat, local resident Tom has been set on demonstrating his commitment to supporting vital local services as the area’s new MP.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And the Lib Dem MP aims to raise awareness and much-needed funds for Saint Michael’s Hospice, enabling them to continue their invaluable work.

The much-loved charity offers hospice care, bereavement support and emotional wellbeing support to communities in Harrogate, both from its Hornbeam Park hospice and in people's own homes.

But fundraising is now at a premium after Saint Michael’s Hospice revealed in March that it was facing a funding gap of £500,000 after government funding increased by only 1.2% in the midst of high inflation and soaring energy bills.

Tom Gordon MP said: "Saint Michael’s provides a crucial service and charities across the board are struggling at the moment, which is why I’m running again this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Every donation will help ensure that Saint Michael’s can continue its vital work.”

Mr Gordon said he had pledged in advance of his victory in the General Election to be a "local champion