Harrogate and Knaresborough MP Tom Gordon pledges he is 'delivering on my election promises'

Harrogate’s MP is looking back on his first 100 days since being elected saying he has already handled more than 1,000 cases for his constituents.

Tom Gordon marked his 100 days since he was declared MP for Harrogate and Knaresborough back in July, by pledging yesterday: “I’ve used every single one of those days to fight for our towns and villages.”

Since becoming the first Lib Dem MP in the area for 15 years, he says he has been focused on delivering on the campaigns he ran during the general election and responding to requests from constitutents.

Factfile: Tom Gordon’s first 100 days as MP in numbers

Since becoming the first Lib Dem MP in the area for 15 years, Harrogate's Tom Gordon says he has been focused on delivering on the campaigns he ran during the general election. (Picture contributed)

1,217 cases closed: That’s 1,217 times I’ve helped and served a constituent, from potholes to pensions.

72 visits to local Yorkshire businesses and organisations: And learning how I can help them.

24 written questions: Constructively holding the new Government to account.

Six Parliamentary motions tabled: My motions have championed local organisations and events, highlighting the best that our corner of Yorkshire has to offer.

Five spoken contributions: Each banging the drum for Harrogate and Knaresborough.

Delivering on my election promises

"In my first 100 days, I’ve been hard at working starting to deliver on the promises I made during the election,” said Mr Gordon.

"When it comes to health and the NHS, I have been actively pushing for better access to services in our area, meeting with local GPs and dentists, as well as Yorkshire Ambulance Service and the British Dental Association.

"On the cost of living crisis, I’ve been standing up for constituents by voting to remove the two-child benefit cap and opposing the removal of the winter fuel allowance.

"I will always do what I can to help protect the most vulnerable in our communities. I’ve been meeting and working with local charities and organisations that provide help for people when times are tough.

"As for the environment, I have been holding Yorkshire Water to account over the ongoing sewage scandal, including highlight how Yorkshire Water are one of the worst for customer service and for leaking pipes.

"It’s just not good enough. I’ve been banging the drum for proper regulation of our natural environment and sanctions for water company bosses.

"New local issues and campaigns have presented themselves too. I'm working hard on a number of issues, from fighting North Yorkshire Council’s proposed changes on Knaresborough market, to getting Knaresborough post office reopened and securing a long-term solution for the service and, of course, my campaign to stop the Labour Government clawing back millions of pounds of vital funding to rebuild Harrogate College.”