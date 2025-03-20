Harrogate and Knaresborough MP says GPs and care homes should be 'exempt from new 'health tax'

There’s a warning this week from Harrogate’s MP that “health services in our area are at breaking point” as national insurance rises threaten to add to financial pressures.

Tom Gordon MP said that he had been been contacted by many constituents, including GPs and care homes, who are worried about the potential impact on their operations of measures announced in the Autumn 2024 Budget.

Lib Dem research revealed that more than 200,000 GP appointments in Yorkshire could be lost as a result of the changes to employer National Insurance contributions (NICs), effective from April 6, including an increase in the rate from 13.8% to 15%.

This week saw the Harrogate and Knaresborough’s Liberal Democrat MP, voted to back a Liberal Democrat amendment which would exempt health and care providers from the Government’s rise in employers national insurance.

After Government MPs voted down the amendment, Mr Gordon warned that local care homes, pharmacies, GPs and dentists face a national insurance tax hike despite the health service already being in crisis and many of these providers already on the brink of bankruptcy.

“I was proud to vote with my Liberal Democrat colleagues to protect local health services here in Harrogate and Knaresborough from this health tax,” said Harrogate and Knaresborough’s MP.

“After years of beyond shameful Conservative neglect, health services in our area are at breaking point with many suffering on endless waiting lists.

“That is why it is incredibly disappointing to see the Labour Government voting to risk adding to these pressures.

"This decision means that on April 6 many GP surgeries and care providers will be hit with bills they simply cannot afford, leaving our community without the care we deserve and many more suffering through awful pain.

Harrogate and Knaresborough’s MP pledged to continue standing up for the local health and care services

“I will fight tooth and nail to stand up for health services here in Harrogate and Knaresborough,” he said.

"I am calling on the Chancellor to scrap this health tax at the Spring Statement next week and exempt health and care providers from this tax rise.”