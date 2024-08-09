Harrogate and Knaresborough MP responds to riots saying 'full force of the law' must be applied on thugs

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Harrogate and Knaresborough's MP has responded to week’s riots by right wing extremists saying he is fully behind the police in applying "the full force of the law".

Tom Gordon said there was no place for racism or hatred, of any kind, in Harrogate and Knaresborough or the UK.

“My thoughts are with those affected by the attacks in Southport last week, that saw the tragic deaths of three young girls,” said Mr Gordon who was elected in July’s general election with a sweeping majority.

"I was as shocked by this horrific act as the rest of the country.

"We must stand together as a community against this hatred and violence" said Harrogate and Knaresborough MP Tom Gordon. (Picture contributed)

"It has been heartening to see the vast majority of us coming together with love and compassion.

“A small minority of extremists have taken advantage of this tragic story to riot, carry out racially and religiously motivated attacks, destroy property and loot shops.

"None of this is remotely acceptable.

"They must now face the full force of the law."

Mr Gordon, who turned around a huge majority by the previous Tory incumbent Andrew Jones, said he gave his full support to the police in tackling the disorder fuelled by anti-immigration anger which erupted in towns and cities across England.

And he called on the community to stand together against all voices of hatred.

"I am pleased that the Prime Minister has acted to give the police extra powers to fully prosecute all who have abused this situation to cause harm and for their own gain,” said Mr Gordon.

"My support is fully behind the police services as they do this.

“For now, we must stand together as a community against this hatred and violence.

"I take heart from all the compassion, kindness and decency that is being shown by the vast majority of the population, including so many residents of Harrogate and Knaresborough.

“There is no place for racism, hatred, Islamophobia or antisemitism in Harrogate and Knaresborough.

"I am sure that all who try to incite violence will face the full force of the law.”

Last night, Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said the UK had to "remain on high alert".