Harrogate and Knaresborough MP hails historic day 'for the right to a dignified death' after vote result

Harrogate’s MP has welcomed a landmark vote in Parliament to pass The Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill

The vote in the House of Commons was a one close as the controversial bill passed its third reading this afternoon with 314 MPs voting in favour and 291 MPs voting against.

The bill allows adults diagnosed with terminal illnesses and who have six months or less to live the right to choose how they end their life.

Harrogate and Knaresborough MP Tom Gordon said: “I’m immensely proud of Parliament today, we’ve seen politics at its best.

Harrogate and Knaresborough MP Tom Gordon played a key role in the progress of the Assisted Dying Bill as a member of the committee responsible for scrutinising the legislation line by line. (Picture contributed)

"The debate was constructive from both sides and it was moving to hear moving stories from so many of my colleagues.

“For me the bill is about moving away from an unacceptable status quo, and in the direction of compassion.

"We need to give people the freedom of choice at the end of their life.

“I’d like to thank everyone here across Harrogate and Knaresborough who took the time to reach out to me on the issue.

"Your stories and views were instrumental in shaping my approach to work scrutinising the legislation on the bill committee.”

Friday’s vote came after months of intense scrutiny of the bill - in which Tom Gordon played a key role as a member of the committee responsible for scrutinising the legislation line by line.

The Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill,, external was originally introduced by Labour MP Kim Leadbeater.

It will now progress to the House of Lords, where it will face further scrutiny.

MPs were given a free vote on the bill, meaning they were allowed to vote on their on beliefs rather than with a party line.

Ms Leadbeater said: "The bill works and it is safe, and it provides dignity to terminally ill people.

"This was not an either or when it comes to palliative care or assisted dying.

"It was about choice for people."

Ms Leadbeater added that the replacement of High Court judge approval with the multidisciplinary panels strengthened the legislation

Outside Parliament, protesters from both sides made their voices heard.