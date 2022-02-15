Harrogate and District Community Action awarded share of £100,000 for energy efficiency project

The charity is one of 12 projects delivering pioneering and sustainable projects which will share the joint Community Partnering Fund.

The grant will help HADCA to reach ‘under the radar’ individuals by providing information about energy efficiency, extra support for vulnerable customers, carbon monoxide testing, and practical jobs during home visits as well as by funding mailshots to users who may struggle to access this information online.

The latest round of grants, funded by Northern Gas Networks and Northern Powergrid and delivered in partnership with Leeds Community Foundation, will enable the groups to broaden their support for the communities they serve.

Kate Hainsworth, Chief Executive at Leeds Community Foundation, said: “We’re delighted to continue our partnership with the Community Partnering Fund and support another 12 deserving projects through this round. Community Organisations have been under immense pressure over the past 20 months due to increasing demand and limited resources. We’re truly grateful to organisations such as Northern Gas Networks and Northern Powergrid, that see the importance and value in funding these organisations to ensure they can continue to assist their local communities.”