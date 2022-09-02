Harrogate ambulance crewmates to raise money for charity close to the heart of much-missed Karen

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Colleagues, friends and family will celebrate the life of Karen Anderson with a night of live music at Bilton Working Men's Club on Friday, September 9.

All the proceeds will go to MIND (Harrogate) - a mental health charity which works to make sure no one has to face a mental health problem alone.

Former crewmate Laura Topay said Karen had been a wonderful crew member and a lovely person."Karen was a fabulous crewmate who was loved by so many people. She will be so very missed by all," said Laura.

There will be a charity event in tribute to Karen Anderson, a much-missed member of the Harrogate ambulance team.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Karen often took part in charity runs and other events to raise money for MIND."It was a charity close to her heart and we would like to raise as much money as we can on the night for them."The evening will see two of Harrogate's greatest live rock and pop covers bands appearing in tribute to Karen, who, as Advanced Emergency Medical Technician, had a key role at Harrogate Ambulance Station as part of the emergency and urgent care team.

Both MFOR and The Breeze have built up a reputation on Harrogate's live music scene as ultimate party bands.

The fundraising event to Karen Anderson will include a raffle which includes a feast of prizes that have been donated by local businesses and individuals.

There will also be also an auction which will be held on the evening.

Items up for grabs include a signed Geoff Hurst England football shirt, a two-night stay at Alfie's Place in Northumberland, signed football shirts from Leeds United and Harrogate Town a round of golf and much more.

A musical tribute to Karen Anderson, Bilton Working Men's Club, Skipton Road, Harrogate, Friday, September 9, 7.30pm.

Information on tickets can be found at the Facebook page 'A Celebration In Memory Of Karen Anderson'.