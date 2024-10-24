Harrogate agency achieves raises £5k for much-loved friend and ex-colleague David Simister after life-changing stroke

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Harrogate marketing agency has achieved its goal of raising £5,000 for former colleague and popular businessman David Simister as he battles the impact of a life-changing stroke.

One of the district’s most well-respected figures, David suffered a life-changing stroke in March last year and now requires round-the-clock care as he battles a lengthy recovery process.

The funds raised by The Big Bamboo Agency will go towards the purchase of a specially-adapted electric wheelchair which will enable him to spend more quality time outdoors with his family and two dogs, Sunny and Bear.

David’s wife, Julie Simister said: “I am so very grateful for the hard work of everyone connected with this fundraising effort.

The owner and founder of Harrogate's Big Bamboo Agency, Nicola Stamford is pictured alongside David Simister who is facing a long recovery battle after suffering a stroke. (Picture contributed)

"It is absolutely amazing, and I can’t thank you enough.

“David will be so pleased and would also like to say a huge thank you to everyone who kindly donated their time, energy and money to help him. It means so much to us all.

“I would like to put the money towards getting David get an electric wheelchair, adapted so he can control it himself, so he can get outside more, hopefully with me, Sunny and Bear.”

Having worked closely alongside the Harrogate-based Big Bamboo Agency, providing invaluable PR expertise, the team unanimously decided that David should be the focus of their fundraising efforts for 2024.

As well as hosting a series of special bake sales and raffles at their base in Windsor House, the Big Bamboo staff also organised Harrogate’s first ever Walk & Talk event where friends, colleagues and businesses turned out to trek the entire route of the Harrogate Ringway.

Sponsored by luxury and supercar financier Apollo Capital, the walk was joined by, among others, members of the Harrogate BID, Windsor House and Artus Digital.

They were also joined along the way by David’s twin brother, Andrew Simister.

Nicola Stamford, owner and founder of the Big Bamboo Agency has known and been friends with David for the last 24 years.

“We are absolutely delighted to have been able to do this for our good friend and former colleague, David Simister,” she said.

“The way the local business community has supported our fundraising campaign is testament to the love and support that he has within a region which he served so wonderfully.”

David worked his way up from working as a journalist with the Harrogate Advertiser and The Yorkshire Post to being PR Manager for Yorkshire Water, before joining forces with good friend Richard Chew to set up Different PR.

Appointed Chief Executive of Harrogate District Chamber of Commerce in 2021, he was also a trustee of Harrogate Town FC Community Foundation and The Royal Hall Restoration Trust, as well as a member of Harrogate Hospital Radio for 31 years.

David, who also provided PR services for the likes of Harrogate International Festivals, Harrogate BID and Ashville College, served for four years on Harrogate Borough Council and four years on North Yorkshire Council.

Founded in 2019, The Big Bamboo Agency is located at Windsor House in Harrogate.

A full-service marketing agency, the firm’s flexible, ambitious approach has already won it clients internationally, from engineering companies and tech firms to retailers, management consultancies and charities.

The agency earned the number two spot in a recent 'Top 20 Fastest Growing PR Agencies'.

For more information: https://thebigbambooagency.co.uk/