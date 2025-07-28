Harrogate Advertiser Business Excellence Awards 2025: Deadline extended for entries for this year's milestone event

There is still time to get your entries in for the Harrogate Advertiser Business Excellence Awards 2025 and be part of a milestone celebration for the annual showcase.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event celebrates its 20th year in 2025 as the prestigious awards continue to recognise and celebrate a diverse range of businesses and the vital role they play in driving the economic success of the Harrogate District.

The deadline to enter has been extended until 5pm on Wednesday, August 6.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The awards are open to businesses in every sector, trading anywhere within the circulation areas of this series of newspapers.

All the winners on stage at the Harrogate Advertiser Business Excellence Awards 2024 at Pavilions, Harrogate. Picture by Allan McKenzie/AMGP.co.uk

This covers the whole of the Harrogate District – including Knaresborough, Boroughbridge, Ripon, Masham, Nidderdale and the Washburn Valley – as well as Wetherby and Tadcaster, plus the villages around these two towns.

The awards ceremony and gala dinner will be held on Thursday, September 25, at the DoubleTree by Hilton Majestic Hotel in Harrogate.

A spokesperson said: “This special anniversary event promises to be an unforgettable evening, bringing together over 300 esteemed guests from the business community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Attendees will enjoy a sparkling drinks reception, a sumptuous three-course meal paired with wine and the highlight of the evening – the awards presentation – which will leave you inspired and uplifted.

All smiles for the winners of the Harrogate Advertiser Business Excellence Awards in 2019

“Join us to celebrate two decades of excellence and the very best of Harrogate's business community.”

The event is proudly supported by a group of local businesses, whose contributions have made this year’s gathering possible.

Special recognition goes to Made Smarter, Oakdale Golf Club, HRH Group, Turkish Baths Harrogate, Work Well Offices, Yorkshire Cancer Research, Harrogate Chamber of Commerce, Verity Frearson and Harrogate Brewing Co for their generosity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In addition, the evening will include a raffle, with funds raised going to support the work of Yorkshire Cancer Research.

Simon Theakston, winner of the Lifetime Achievement Award in 2016

Simon Cotton, managing director of HRH Group, said: “We're delighted to once again be supporting the Harrogate Business Awards, the premier business awards for our town and district.

“I've seen over the last 20 years how these awards capture the interest of the local business community and how much it means for businesses to be shortlisted and of course win one of these prestigious awards.

“As well as the exposure these awards bring, the main night itself is always a fantastic opportunity for networking and is very much a room full of key businesspeople from Harrogate and Yorkshire.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The selection process for the awards involves an impartial panel of industry experts who generously volunteer their time to evaluate submissions.

All the winners at the 2016 awards ceremony

This year’s judges are Phillip Holdsworth, of Harrogate Chamber of Commerce; Katie Summersall, of Turkish Baths Harrogate; Matthew Stamford, of Verity Frearson; and Claire Strachan, of Claire and Katy PR.

The 2025 ceremony will see awards presented in 13 different categories:

Business in the Community Award.

Business Leader/Entrepreneur of the Year.

Large Business of the Year.

Small to Medium Business of the Year.

A packed venue for the 2023 awards as guests eagerly await to find out who has won

Best Independent Business of the Year.

Employee Health and Well-being Award.

Tourism Award.

Sustainability Award.

Rural Business of the Year.

Technology and Digital Award.

Retail of Leisure Business of the Year.

Hospitality Business of the Year.

Overall Business of the Year.

It is quick and easy to enter via the online portal – and businesses can enter as many categories as they wish. For more information, visit www.harrogatebusinessawards.co.uk/