Harlow Carr to donate 100 trees

15 October 2021..... Autumn colour showing at Harlow Carr Gardens in Harrogate. Picture Tony Johnson

The trees, donated by RHS Harlow Carr, will be planted in Horseshoe Fields in the autumn on the opposite bank of the River Nidd from where Bed Race starts and finishes.

“We are enormously proud to be able to do this thanks to the generosity of RHS Harlow Carr,” said Bernadette Reid of the Lions.

“They have supported us in this initiative and are also helping to sponsor this year’s Bed Race.”

RHS Harlow Carr’s donation is part of the massive planting of trees being undertaken as part of the Great Northern Forrest project, which sees millions of trees planted in a band across the north from Liverpool to Hull.

There is a tree planting exercise in Yorkshire specially focused on recreating the historic Forest of Knaresborough.

“The Lions are playing their part and are building on the theme of the 2022 Bed Race of The Environment: Reduce, Reuse, Recycle,” added Bernadette.

“We have other measures in mind and planting trees is only one way we will build on the theme.”

The Great Knaresborough Bed Race will be staged on Saturday June 11.

Prior to two years ago it was held every year since 1966. The pandemic forced its cancellation in 2020 and 2021.

This year the event, which is one of the most popular community events held in the country and is famous around the world, is being brought back to life by the Lions club of Knaresborough.

The event is organised by the all-volunteer Lions to raise funds for community charities and good causes. Linking with other local charities such as Harlow Carr reinforces the ethos that Bed Race has established over the years.

“We are delighted to be able to donate 100 young oak trees to the Great Northern Forrest project and play a part in this fantastic initiative,” said Liz Thwaite, head of site.

“It is the RHS vision to enrich everyone’s life through plants and to make the UK a greener and more beautiful place and we are always looking for new ways to achieve this and encourage more people to get gardening.”