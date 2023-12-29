Hard-working volunteers of Knaresborough Rotary in £75,000 giveaway to local community causes
Committed to general service to the community, Knaresborough Rotary’s Secretary Brian Souter said the donations were just one part of what has turned out to be a very busy 2023.
The Christmas season, in particular, has been hectic despite the often challenging weather conditions.
Organised by Knaresborough Rotary, Knaresborough Lions and Knaresborough Chamber of Commerce, Knaresborough Christmas Markets saw Rotarians manning the tombola stall, collecting shoeboxes from King James's School and organising a toy collection.
The same weekend saw them help PhysioNet to load a container of medical equipment for South Africa in freezing conditions.
In addition, students at King James’s School and their families filled 177 shoe boxes to send off to some of the poorest countries in Europe as part of the National Rotary Shoebox Scheme.
Each shoebox was filled with items to make a massive difference to families in need.
Knaresborough Rotary meets weekly for friendship and service to the community at Harrogate Golf Club on Mondays at 6pm for 6.30pm.
It is open to both men and women and is always looking for more recruits.
The Rotary Club of Knaresborough is part of a global network of 1.4 million neighbours, friends, leaders, and problem-solvers who see a world where people unite and take action to create lasting change.
In total there are 46,000-plus Rotary clubs adding up to 1.4 million members in 200 countries.
More information at: https://www.rotarygbi.org/