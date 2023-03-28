Happy moment for Harrogate Hospital Radio as it celebrates UK awards success

First launched in October 1977, the station was nominated in four categories this year in the The HBA (Hospital Broadcasting association) Awards.

Two of the charity-run radio station’s presenters made it to the top five in the country – Barb Nixon as Best Newcomer and Ellie Jackson as Best Specialist Music Programme – Solid Gold Sixties.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sadly they missed out on a trophy but the good news for Harrogate Hospital Radio is that The Happy Hour presented by Daniel Wilson, Mark Field and Ollie Thomas won GOLD in the Best multiple presenters category.

Harrogate Hospital Radio’s chairman Mark Oldfield said: “‘To say I was pleased at our awards success is an understatement,."

The weekend’s awards ceremony in Bolton saw Mark Field and Ollie Thomas pick up their awards at the first in-person gathering.

Harrogate Hospital Radio’s chairman Mark Oldfield said: “‘To say I was pleased at our awards success is an understatement, especially winning gold for a show I love presenting with Daniel and Ollie which is a joy to be part of.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Hospital Broadcasting Association is the national charity that supports and promotes Hospital Broadcasting in the UK.

Originally established to provide entertainment and comfort to patients at Harrogate District Hospital, Harrogate Hospital Radio now has listeners across the community.

The station was granted an FM licence last year.