Hampsthwaite Memorial Hall seeks funding for new extension to include state-of-the-art craft studio

Work will begin this month on an extension to Hampsthwaite Memorial Hall that will provide the local community with state-of-the-art facilities, including a dedicated craft studio.

The structural work has been funded through generous grants from local government and the FCC Communities Foundation.

However, the project still needs an additional £25,000 for further improvements, furnishings and equipment.

The new craft studio will be fitted with bespoke workbenches, while the extension will also give the hall much-needed extra storage space.

Hampsthwaite Memorial Hall

Additional plans include new carpeting to existing areas, an upgraded lighting system in the main hall, the creation of a sun terrace and enhancements to the sun lounge, which is home to Hampsthwaite’s popular community library.

Alongside the library, the Memorial Hall regularly hosts a range of community groups and events, including local theatre productions, film nights, indoor bowls, toddler groups and Zumba classes.

The new craft studio will provide a dedicated space for community-driven projects, including the monthly Repair Café, Men’s Shed and Community Payback Scheme. It will also provide local people with a venue for workshops and hands-on activities.

Geoff Howard, chairman of the Memorial Hall, said: “I’ve spent a lifetime in design technology. I’m currently working on project sheets for activities people might like to do in the studio and I’m going to see if the local primary school is interested in an after-school club for children.”

Residents sitting outside the old hall in the sun in 1963

Hampsthwaite Memorial Hall has been at the heart of the village since 1952 when it was established to commemorate the lives of villagers lost in the two world wars.

The current building replaced a timber-framed hut in 1967, with further improvements made in 2022 to mark the hall’s Platinum Jubilee.

It was an old photograph of the hall that provided inspiration for the proposed sun terrace.

Mr Howard said: “We've got a photograph from 1965 of residents sitting outside the old hall in the sun, chatting, having a cup of tea and a social space. And so, we thought, what an opportunity to recreate that.”

The extension is expected to be completed by August.

Mr Howard said: “When the door is first opened, I don’t want it to look anything other than ‘wow’!”

Individuals who wish to support the extension of Hampsthwaite Memorial Hall can make a direct donation or purchase tickets through the Local Lotto scheme, which can be accessed via a link on the homepage of the Hampsthwaite village website.

Local businesses interested in sponsoring the project or contributing in other ways are encouraged to contact Geoff Howard via email at [email protected]