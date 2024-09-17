Hampsthwaite family's 'shock and pride' after much-loved dad dies in epic cycle for charity

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Hampsthwaite man who was taking part in a 1,000 miles-plus solo cycling fundraiser has tragically died on route.

Eric Oakley, 64, was cycling from Land’s End to John O’Groats to raise money for Cancer Research UK in memory of his father Ian and his good friend and cycling buddy David “Berty” Birtwistle as well as for his niece and a few close friends who are currently undergoing treatment.

The epic ride was to have have spanned 14 consecutive days and covered 1,018 miles in total, with 57,500ft of climbing.

The beloved father and husband from the village located five miles from Harrogate was an experienced cyclist and was on his seventh day of the challenge.

"He was the very best of us" - Hampsthwaite man Eric Oakley, 64, who sadly died while taking part in an epic cycling challenge while raising money for Cancer Research UK. (Picture contributed)

He had not long crossed the border back into his home county of Yorkshire, near Settle countryside when tragedy struck.

He collapsed suddenly, quickly aided by some passersby, and his wife Jo, who had been tracking Eric’s route in a support vehicle.

Despite their efforts and those of the emergency services, sadly Eric could not be saved.

As a fit and healthy seasoned cyclist, there is currently no known cause of this tragic incident.

He had experienced a tough start to the ride, documenting the bad weather each day on his Just Giving page.

He wrote: “Day 1. Hardest days riding I’ve ever done, especially in this horrendous weather.

“Torrential rain all day, permanent 20mph head wind with gusts of 50/60mph winds.

"Great feeling of satisfaction having done it.”

Eric’s youngest daughter, Jes Oakley-Stafford shared the news on Facebook.

“On Wednesday we sadly, and very suddenly, lost my dad, when he was mid-route of his 14-day solo cycling effort going from Land’s End to John O’Groats.

“He was doing the ride to raise money for Cancer Research UK in memory of a friend and in a bid to raise money for other friends and family who are currently fighting the disease.

"This sadly has cost him his own life.

“Words cannot begin to describe how shocked and proud we are in equal measure.

"He was the very best of us - the best dad, husband, brother, uncle and friend any of us could have ever asked for.

"You died in true Eric style, doing something awe inspiring and unbelievable for other people.”

She added: “We could not be prouder of you. I promise you, I will finish what you started and we know you will always be with us.”

Jes, her husband, and a number of friends and family intend to pick up the route that Eric was on and finish the challenge in his name.

In the days prior to his death Eric expressed how much he wanted his challenge to be shared on BBC Radio 2 by radio DJ Sara Cox as part of the show’s It's All Dedication Friday feature, requesting Queen’s Bicycle Race be played to promote his challenge.

Since the news was confirmed donations to his JustGiving page have flooded in and the total has already exceeded £5,500.

Cancer Research UK spokesperson for North Yorkshire, Lisa Millett, said: “We were devastated to learn about Eric’s death and send our sincerest condolences to his family and friends at such a difficult time.

"Eric was taking on a huge challenge to support the charity’s work and we are so grateful for his contribution."The money he raised, as well as any funds

donated in his memory, will help fund vital research into the treatment, prevention and early diagnosis of a disease that will directly impact one-in-two of us at some stage in our lives."

Donations can be made to https://www.justgiving.com/page/eric-oakley-1720805239793