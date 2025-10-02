Halloween swap shops launched across North Yorkshire to bring costumes back to life

People can visit the swap shops from October 20 to 31 to collect a costume for free in time for trick-or-treating.

Residents across North Yorkshire are being encouraged to donate unwanted children’s Halloween costumes and accessories this spooky season in a bid to reduce waste.

Northallerton, Scarborough, Selby, and Ripon libraries are accepting donations until October 12, before the items are collected and quality checked.

They will be distributed amongst the libraries, and people can visit the swap shops from October 20 to 31 to collect a costume for free in time for trick-or-treating.

Cllr Richard Foster, North Yorkshire Council’s executive member for managing our environment, said: “At Halloween, many households buy costumes for their children who soon grow out of them or want a new look the following year.

“The initiative is part of our ongoing efforts to encourage sustainable living and reduce single-use waste during the spooky season.

“By giving pre-loved costumes a second life, we hope to inspire families to embrace an eco-friendlier Halloween while also saving money and building community spirit.”

Hannah Gilbert is a parent from Northallerton who will be recycling unused costumes and picking up another.

She said: “It is a fantastic idea and a great way to declutter, save money on buying more costumes, and helps to protect the environment.”

For more information, visit a participating library or contact North Yorkshire Council’s waste prevention and recycling team by emailing [email protected]