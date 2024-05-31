Hairy Biker says he is proud duo's collaborative beer with North Yorkshire brewery is going into 178 Waitrose shops
Co-created in the summer of 2023 at Masham-based Theakston by the much-loved Northern duo before national treasure Dave passed earlier this year, Triple Hop best bitter is now available in 178 stores across the UK with more listings in the pipeline.
Si King, who retired after the death of his friend and colleague, said: “I cannot tell you how proud I am of this beer and the collaboration with Theakston.
"We've been intrinsically involved in the recipe development and tasting notes.
"Trust me when I say there was a lot of tasting!
"I hope the public enjoy it as much as we have enjoyed creating it.”
The Hairy Bikers beer is part of a collaboration with the T&R Theakston’s brewery team, led by head brewer Mark Slater.
Si and Dave created a range of beers to celebrate their shared Northern heritage, British culinary culture and their love of all things wholesome and flavourful.
Having received a great reception in the on-trade, Triple Hop is the first of the Hairy Bikers beers to hit the shops with further releases planned for the future.
Richard Bradbury, managing director of T&R Theakston said: “It was a pleasure to meet and work alongside Si and Dave.
"Their passion for creating memories and experiences associated with food and a drink rings true with the Theakston ethos that beer is more than just a pint.”
Triple Hop features generous helpings of three celebrated English hops, Challenger, Admiral, and Pilgrim, perfectly balanced with a grist of Britain's finest Pale and Crystal malted barley.
Together they create a full-bodied and textured beer that offers honeyed malt sweetness with subtle spiced orange and cedar overtones.
Established in Masham in 1827, Theakston Brewery, with nearly 200 years of brewing expertise, is one of the UK’s oldest and most respected traditional ale brewers.
More information, at: https://www.theakstons.co.uk/