Gun licence changes delays

Anyone renewing a Firearm or Shotgun certificate in North Yorkshire after November 11 2021 needs to provide a medical report.

But this is causing delays to the process as Firearms Licensing Manager Det Insp Andy Palmer said: “We are currently managing a high volume of renewals.

“And we anticipate an increase in the number of people who cannot complete their application in time, due to the necessity of now having a complete medical report.”

He warned: “If you have successfully submitted your renewal, then please be assured that we will contact you if anything else is needed.

“Please only contact our department if your query is urgent.

“Unfortunately, due to the change to the renewals process, no new grant applications are being processed at this time.

“I understand this may cause some frustration and disappointment for those who have already submitted an application, however, we want to let those individuals know we are working through these as quickly as we can, and you should hear from us no later than January 2022.”

The medical report can either be obtained from a GP or from one of a number of companies who also provide this service.