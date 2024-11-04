Guide to Remembrance Day events, parades and services 2024 in Harrogate and across district
Remembrance Sunday, November 10:
Harrogate
At 10:30 am, a parade and wreath-laying ceremony are poised to draw a considerable crowd at the War Memorial in Harrogate town centre, uniting the community in a poignant moment of remembrance.
The Royal Air Force Association will hold a large parade, service and wreath-laying.
The Royal British Legion Harrogate branch advises those wishing to march at the parade that they should muster on Albert Street at 10am.
The civic party shall be arriving for the beginning of the service at 10:45am
There will be a two-minute silence at 11am.
Churches
Among the churches set to host Remembrance services on Sunday is St Paul's URC Church Harrogate.
Stonefall Cemetery
At 1pm on Remembrance Sunday, Stonefall Cemetery in Harrogate will host a moving service with representatives from the Harrogate Army Foundation College, ensuring that our heroes are remembered with the utmost reverence.
Starbeck
At 3pm the hallowed grounds of Starbeck’s War Memorial will embrace a ceremony for Remembrance Sunday.
Attendees will include Starbeck Primary Academy, representatives from the Royal British Legion, and uniformed cadets, collectively commemorating the sacrifices made by those who served our nation.
Knaresborough
The Knaresborough Remembrance Parade will begin at 9:30am at St John's Church.
The parade will then proceed from the church to the town's war memorial.
Ripon
Ripon Cathedral will host a Civic Service Of Remembrance on Sunday to remember those who have been and are still affected by conflicts across the world.
Cathedral’s Sung Eucharist will be held at the unusual time of 9.30am.
There will then be an Act of Commemoration in the Spa Gardens at 10.50am followed by the 21 Engineers parading through the city for a Remembrance Day Service in the cathedral at 11.40am.
Pateley Bridge
At 11am, a service will be held at Pateley Bridge and Bewerley memorial hall organised by the Royal British Legion
A Remembrance Day Service and Concert will also take place at Darley Memorial Hall on Sunday from 2pm.