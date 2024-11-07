Guide to 2024's special Christmas markets at Ripley Castle and Harrogate coming soon

A feast of Christmas markets for Harrogate shoppers is on its way.

Christmas Market at Ripley Castle

Sunday, December 8, 10am-3pm

Real Markets’ monthly markets usually take place at Ripley Castle on the last Sunday of the month in the Castle Courtyard are always packed full of incredible traders, makers and producers.

Coming soon - Christmas Market at Ripley Castle which is a special version of Real Markets’ monthly markets which are always packed full of incredible traders, makers and producers. (Picture contributed)

Independently run, this year’s Christmas Market on Sunday, December promises to be extra special with more than 40 talented traders showcasing local talent and produce.

From artists and jewellers to cheesemongers, bakers and candle makers, come along to find the perfect gift while supporting local talent or simply treat yourself.

There will also be hot food and drink, Christmas carols from Ripley CofE Primary School pupils, music from a brass band and, of course, a visit from Father Christmas, himself.

The Christmas Market has chosen to support Harrogate Cat Rescue and Ripley Primary School as its chosen charities and/or community group.

On market day, entry to Ripley Castle’s stunning grounds and gardens are free too.

The monthly market at Ripley Castle takes place on the last Sunday of the month and will return on Sunday, February 23, 2025.

More details, venues and dates at: https://realmarkets.co.uk/

Harrogate Farmers Market Christmas Special

Cambridge Street, Harrogate

Thursday, December 18, 9am-4pm.

Presented by Real Markets, Harrogate Farmers Market is the town’s longest-running independent monthly market and in 2025 will celebrate 20 years in the town.

The Christmas Harrogate Farmers Market will feature many of the regular traders from meat, fruit and veg, eggs, cheese and bread, to dog treats, pies, candles, pottery, sauces, art and jewellery, plus an award-winning coffee stall and hot food to keep shoppers warm.

It promises to be the perfect place to pick up Christmas essentials and special gifts – all while supporting local producers, makers and bakers.

The chosen charity is Yorkshire Wildlife Trust.

Harrogate Farmers Market is a monthly market which takes place on the second Thursday of the month, February to November.

The market will returns on Thursday, February 13, 2025.

The markets are always free to attend.

More details, venues and dates at: https://realmarkets.co.uk/