Ground-breaking young Pateley artist to open his new studio at former smoke house site in the Dales
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
James Owen Thomas, whose stunning environmental art earned him an appointment as a One Step Greener Ambassador at COP26, is to open a new eco-friendly art gallery at Mackenzies Farm Shop in Blubberhouses.
Under new management since 2023, the spacious room upstairs at Mackenzies is a perfect venue – and studio for James Owen Thomas’ creativity.
“I am delighted to have this opportunity of such a unique art space at Mackenzies Farm Shop,” says James. "This is the perfect location to share my love of art and I look forward to welcoming many more visitors to the gallery.”
The display of James’s art includes a selection of his originals made from discarded single-use items and other recycled materials that he meticulously collages into his easily recognizable art. Visitors to the farm shop can now see his collection and purchase collages, Giclee prints, greetings cards, coasters, tea towels, and more.
They will also be able to see James himself demonstrating his form of art during weekends at the new studio.
He enjoys talking to visitors about how his art highlights environmental issues and single-use products, and how he feels inspired by the beautiful surrounding views of Nidderdale.
The new gallery and studio are open during regular farm shop hours, and James will be there at weekends and most Fridays.
Mackenzies Farm Shop can be found at Hardisty Hill, Blubberhouses.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.