Grieving Wetherby mum speaks out in memory of late daughter aged 18 over 'mental health stigma'

A Wetherby mum who lost her 18-year-old daughter to suicide on Christmas Day 2023 is channelling her grief into raising awareness as she prepares to join the ‘Baton of Hope’ suicide prevention tour.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bairbre McKendrick, 53, of Wetherby, shared her story as she urged all to be mindful of the signs of someone struggling and to reach out and check in on those around them.

She is one of the 85 people across Leeds bereaved or affected by suicide who have volunteered to carry a symbolic baton through the city on September 10, World Suicide Prevention Day – when the nationwide Baton of Hope tour arrives in Leeds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The tour is calling at 20 places across the UK over two months to raise awareness of suicide and spread the message of hope far and wide, with Leeds City Council and the city’s mental health and suicide prevention organisations, including Touchstone and Leeds Mind, currently planning the Leeds leg.

Bringing hope in the cause of suicide prevention - Wetherby mum Bairbre McKendrick and her late daughter Robyn. (Picture Guy Roberts)

Bairbre McKendrick said, to many on the outside world her daughter Robyn would have seemed “glamorous” and “the life and soul of the party”.

But, in reality, she was experiencing profound struggles with her mental health.

“We were obviously very aware but people can be too quick to make assumption," said Bairbre, who works at Leeds City Council in city development.

"Robyn was glamorous, had a social life.

"She was the first up dancing to the music.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But she was ill. That saying ‘no one pretends to be depressed, people pretend to be okay’ is so true.

"That was Robyn. She was always pretending to be okay when in reality she wasn’t.

“She was great at checking up on others though - she could spot when other young people were struggling.”

Robyn was diagnosed with autism at the end of year 11 when she was 16 and found it difficult to cope with daily life and its many pressures - through school, relationships, friendships and work – often masking her struggles to those around her.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Research shows autistic people are up to seven times more likely to die by suicide, with UK charity Autistica also citing studies which found the risk increases further among autistic people without intellectual disabilities and among autistic women.

After leaving school, Robyn had made attempts to take her own life and had been treated at hospital.

During the last months of her life, she also lost a friend to suicide.

Both of these factors are also known to increase suicide risk, with evidence suggesting people who are bereaved by suicide may be up to three times higher than the general population to take their own life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Robyn’s death has utterly devastated her family and Bairbre says she wants to encourage people to be aware of the signs someone could be struggling and always be compassionate and kind to others.

“We are broken-hearted and we always will be.

“It’s important that people accept that someone could be struggling.

"It’s real, even if they present as turning up, at school, at work, being the life and soul of the party. “

Bairbre said she wanted to join the Baton of Hope tour to connect with other families, which she says can be a healing experience.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Coming together in such a public event is also a way to show people who don’t know about the scale of loss of lives to suicide,” she said.

“We need to break the stigma around mental health and show people that even though we cannot see their pain, we can offer kindness and hope.”

For more information, visit: https://www.mindwell-leeds.org.uk/baton-of-hope-leeds-2025